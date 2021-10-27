Meigs County Health Dept. offering COVID-19 booster shots

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - With the recent authorization of all COVID-19 booster vaccines, the Meigs County Health Department (MCHD) is now taking appointments for all individuals eligible for the shot.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ or the follow the prompts on the Meigs County Health Department website at www.meigs-health.com.

Those who do not have computer access may call the health department for assistance at 740-992-6626.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccine recipients are recommended to wait at least 6 months following the completion of the series or the second dose. Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients should take a booster shot after at least 2 months since receiving the initial vaccine.

Eligible individuals may choose any of the three booster vaccines regardless of the type first received.

Individuals eligible to receive booster vaccines are as follows:

· 65 years and older

· Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

· Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

· Age 18+ who work or live-in high-risk settings

There is an ample supply of vaccines for boosters, as well as first and second doses. Eligible Covid-19 vaccine recipients will be asked to attest to their eligibility, but the specific proof will not be required. If you are eligible, please allow 2-3 weeks to get your booster dose. There will be many opportunities to be vaccinated in our community.

Eligible Covid-19 vaccine recipients should bring their COVID-19 Vaccine Card to your appointment. If you cannot find your vaccine card, you should first contact your original vaccine provider to see if they can locate your records. You will not be able to obtain a new vaccine card by request but will be able to access your vaccination records.

If you do not have your original vaccine card, you can still receive your booster dose. For additional information, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. For answers to your COVID-19 questions, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) or MCHD at (740)-992-6626.

