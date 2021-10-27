Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department gearing up for Moderna booster clinic

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) -Beginning November 3rd through the 5th, people 65 and older can get a Moderna booster shot through the Mid Ohio Valley Health Department.

Carrie Brainard, Threat Preparedness Coordinator for the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department said they hope to give over 16,000 people booster shots during the clinic. She says people eligible for a booster must be 65 or older and received two doses of Moderna at least six months from their clinic date, 65 or older and received one dose of Johnson & Johnson at least two months ago, or 65 or older and received two doses of Pfizer but want a boost of Moderna and are six months from their second dose.

“The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control have done extensive research on it they have done many studies so they are being very cautious about being sure it’s something that’s not going to hurt anyone,” Brainard said.

“The Pfizer and the Moderna are very similar so that’s not a big reach for them and Johnson and Johnson, they actually found [with the] vaccine you’re much more likely to have better coverage if you get a boost of Moderna after the two months.”

Brainard said clinics will be at the Old Suddenlink Building located at 980 Altman Avenue in Parkersburg. Appointments are required and the clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are planning on doing about 540 each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Brainard said.

“So, we have appointments set up every 10 minutes and we have 10 appointments for each 10 minutes so we can move people through pretty quickly.”

People can use a cell phone to register and can sign up for their appointment by using the link located at https://tinyurl.com/movhdcuremd.

A text is sent to the cell phone to give a code to continue to the appointment calendar. Multiple appointments can be made from one cell phone number. Those having no access to a cell phone can call to register at 304-420-1449. Brainard says people can find other local spots giving booster shots by visiting vaccine.gov.

