Obituary: Hoover, Charles William “Bill”

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Charles William “Bill” Hoover, 88 of Mineral Wells passed away October 25, 2021, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Ritchie Co. WV the son of the late Clinton C. and Lulu Hazel Stump Hoover. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and had worked as a Mechanic for WESTVACO and the Wood County Board of Education at the bus garage. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing, he was a talented woodworker and enjoyed making turkey calls.

He is survived by his son, Roger Lee Hoover of Parkersburg;  His friends, Arnold Kelley, Mike, and Debbie Bibbee, Mike and Connie Rector, Tom, Jay, and Jeff Tracewell as well other friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Hoover, and his brothers, James and Jerry Hoover.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Marietta Memorial Hospital ICU for the wonderful care.

There will be no visitation or services.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

