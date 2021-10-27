Obituary: Wilson, Mary “Fran”

Mary “Fran” Wilson, 89, of Parkersburg, West Virginia passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at Stonerise Parkersburg.

She was born January 30, 1932, in Parkersburg WV, a daughter of the late Glenn A. Stephens and Erma Dowler. Fran worked at Nashua Photo for 30 years and enjoyed painting, decorating, and entertaining people. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her niece, Terri A. Lee; a great-nephew, Joshua C. Lee (Sasha); great-great-nephew, Kylin Lee and Avery Lee; and great-great-nephew, Parker Lee.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Niles “Pete” Wilson, and a sister, Patricia J. Stanley (Bud).

We would like to give a special thanks to Jim Forshey, Jeanie and Larry McAlarney and Kathy, and Bobby Jones.

A scattering service for Fran will be held at 6:00 P.M., Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the family home, 423 Hill Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to serve the family.

