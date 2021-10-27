Advertisement

Parkersburg City Council passes first reading to raise water rates 7%.

Last rate hike was in 2010.
By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg City Council approved the first reading of a measure to raise water rates by 7% over three years in their meeting Tuesday night.

The measure was the first of two readings necessary to raise rates for customers.

Water rates would increase by 66 cents a month for the first year, 65 cents a month for the second, and 62 cents a month in the third year.

The vote in favor of the raise was 6-to-3.

There was substantial discussion of the affordability of the raises, and the dire need for improved water pressure on the south side of Parkersburg.

The next council meeting will be November 9th.

