Potentially explosive device found on Ohio River overnight, third time in a week

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Police are investigating another potentially explosive device on the Ohio River.

A petty officer in the United States Coast Guard said it closed the river from mile marker 175 to 179 from around midnight Wednesday to 5:30 a.m.

He said those mile markers are near Marietta, and that the West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.

This is the third time in less than a week West Virginia State Police have responded to a suspicious device on the Ohio River.

The first device was found last Thursday, and safely removed from a barge near the Pleasants and Tyler County lines.

It was in a barge carrying gravel.

The second time state police were called out to remove two devices near Williamstown.

