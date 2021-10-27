Advertisement

Potentially explosive device found on Ohio River overnight, third time in a week

(WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Police are investigating another potentially explosive device on the Ohio River.

A petty officer in the United States Coast Guard said it closed the river from mile marker 175 to 179 from around midnight Wednesday to 5:30 a.m.

He said those mile markers are near Marietta, and that the West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.

This is the third time in less than a week West Virginia State Police have responded to a suspicious device on the Ohio River.

We reached out to the WVSP, but have not yet heard back from them.

The first device was found last Thursday, and safely removed from a barge near the Pleasants and Tyler County lines.

It was in a barge carrying gravel.

The second time state police were called out to remove two devices near Williamstown.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

