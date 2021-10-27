Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Josey Moore

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Josey Moore is a senior cross country runner and basketball player for the St. Marys Devilettes.

Josey enjoys the camaraderie off the field, as she loves bonding with her teammates and leading them throughout the season.

Josey is also a leader in the classroom, as she holds a 4.3 GPA.

Josey is looking forward to leading St. Marys at the State Cross Country meet on Saturday.

After graduating from St. Marys, Josey looks to study dental hygiene at West Virginia University.

