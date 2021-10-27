Two Parkersburg High School educators were recognized at the Board of Education meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education met for its second meeting in October.

The board recognized Parkersburg High School’s Principal Kenny DeMoss after being named West Virginia Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

In 2019, DeMoss was named Principal of the Year by the West Virginia Association of Student Council.

The Board of Education also recognized Parkersburg High School’s Art Teacher Emma Romanowski for being named West Virginia Art Educator of the Year by the West Virginia Art Education Association.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Director of the Parkersburg and Wood County Library, Brian Raitz, gave the board an update on the progress of the new Williamstown Public Library. According to the library board’s meeting minutes from September 22, a motion was carried for Raitz to sign a contract with Pickering Associates on October 7.

Finally, Director of Elementary Schools Keith Palmer presented the board with three proposed calendars for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The first option starts August 18, 2022, with a whole week off for Thanksgiving and the typical weeks off for winter and spring break.

The second option has students returning a week later than option one, August 25, 2022, with the possibility of not having a spring break.

The third and final option will have students return to school after Labor Day, September 6, 2022, shorten the week-long Thanksgiving break, and take away spring break.

Parkersburg South High School and Williamstown High School will have their graduations on May 20, 2023. Parkersburg High School will have its graduation on May 19, 2023.

Superintendent Will Hosaflook said he would be posting the three options online for the community to view. At its second meeting in November, the Board of Education will vote on a final academic calendar for 2022-2023.

