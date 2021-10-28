Arrest made in suspicious devices case on the Ohio River

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations confirmed an arrest has been made in connection to the suspicious devices recently found on barges on the Ohio River.

A name has not yet been released, but an FBI spokesperson said that will be released later Thursday along with other information.

The arrest comes after West Virginia State Police were called to a barge three times in less than a week to investigate potentially suspicious devices.

You can read our previous coverage here.

