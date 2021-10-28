Advertisement

Blennerhassett Island State Park wraps up a banner year

Blennerhassett celebrates Independence Day with bell ringing ceremony.
Blennerhassett celebrates Independence Day with bell ringing ceremony.
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLENNERHASSETT ISLAND, W.Va. (WTAP) -People traveled from all over to visit Blennerhassett Island each year, and park rangers say this year was no exception.

After a year of lower tourism numbers due to the pandemic, Park Superintendent Craig Pyles said many island visitors told him this season that they were happy to travel again and experience all that the island has to offer.

“Overall it’s been a great year for us. We had higher than expected attendance. We are pushing 30,000. So, we are very honored and thankful that people remembered us and came back after the COVID year,” Pyles said.

This coming weekend is the final weekend people can visit the island for the season. The First boat departs from Point Park at 11 a.m. and every hour after until 3 p.m. Return trips are at the bottom of the hour from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. People can enjoy mansion tours, horse buggy rides, and the Island gift shop all before it closes down until next spring.

