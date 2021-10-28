Advertisement

Celebrate! It’s National Chocolate Day

Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.
Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.(szsharonsz // Canva)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready to celebrate all things chocolate! As if you needed an excuse, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day.

Chocolate is made from roasted and ground cacao pods that can be liquid, solid or paste. The pods can stand on their own or act as a flavoring agent.

According to history.com, mankind’s love of chocolate stretches back more than five millennia.

You can enjoy the day by having some chocolate chip cookies, candy or you could relish a chocolate dessert.

Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potentially explosive device found on Ohio River overnight, third time in a week
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
A house on Congress Road in Belpre is ruined in a fire.
House on Congress Road in Belpre is a total loss
Suspicious devices removed from tug boat on Ohio River Monday
Tammy Patterson obit
Obituary: Patterson, Tamatha Diana

Latest News

Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Spooktacular MOV, 10/28/21
What's Trending
What's Trending, Spooky Edition, 10/28/21
Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment, 10/28/21
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden heads to Capitol to push agenda, unite Democrats