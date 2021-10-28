Ex-Intuit CEO Brad Smith chosen as new Marshall president

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) _ Former Intuit CEO Brad Smith has been chosen as Marshall’s 38th president.

The university’s board of governors announced Smith’s selection during a meeting on the Huntington campus Thursday.

The five finalists visited Marshall earlier this month.

Smith is a Marshall graduate. He was the only finalist without experience in higher education. Marshall President Jerome Gilbert announced in April that he would not seek an extension when his contract expires in July 2022.

Smith is a native of nearby Kenova. He is expected to have a say in the direction of the university’s conference affiliation in athletics.

