Ex-Intuit CEO Brad Smith chosen as new Marshall president

Former Intuit CEO and Marshall alum Brad Smith told a crowd why he wants to be the school's next president.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) _ Former Intuit CEO Brad Smith has been chosen as Marshall’s 38th president.

The university’s board of governors announced Smith’s selection during a meeting on the Huntington campus Thursday.

The five finalists visited Marshall earlier this month.

Smith is a Marshall graduate. He was the only finalist without experience in higher education. Marshall President Jerome Gilbert announced in April that he would not seek an extension when his contract expires in July 2022.

Smith is a native of nearby Kenova. He is expected to have a say in the direction of the university’s conference affiliation in athletics.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

