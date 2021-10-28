Football Frenzy Week 11 Slate and Ohio Playoff Preview

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Week 11 of the high school football season is here. The Ohio football playoffs get started this weekend. Here is the slate of playoff action this weekend.

Division IV, Region 15 (Friday):

(16) Warren at (1) Bloom-Carroll, 7 p.m.

Division VI, Region 23 (Saturday):

(16) Northridge at (1) Fort Frye, 7 p.m.

Division VII, Region 27 (Saturday):

(11) Conotton Valley at (6) Waterford, 7 p.m.

(9) Frontier at (8) Caldwell, 7 p.m.

(13) Eastern at (4) East Knox, 7 p.m.

Week 10 in West Virginia gets underway Friday.

(10) George Washington at Parkersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Parkersburg South at (15) Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.

(1) Doddridge County at (9) Williamstown, 7 p.m.

(5) Ritchie County at (7) Gilmer County, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at (3) East Hardy, 8 p.m.

(7) Roane County at Ravenswood, 7:30 p.m.

Ripley at (5) Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.