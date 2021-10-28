Advertisement

Halloween parade held for Lubeck Elementary students

Halloween parade held for Lubeck Elementary students
Halloween parade held for Lubeck Elementary students(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A special parade was held for the kids at Lubeck Elementary School.

Elementary students from all grades gathered for a Halloween parade.

Kids came dressed as heroes, princesses and creatures of all kinds to name a few.

Organizers of the event say that this was a great way of giving something to both the children and their families.

Especially after so many events could not happen last year because of the pandemic.

“I think with COVID, this is something great that the kids and the parents have been able to come see. Just kind of have some interaction with parents. And the kids, of course, the kids love to dress up,” says Lubeck PTA vice president, Caroline Seckman.

Students were given goodie bags with candy and a pumpkin that they can take home after the parade ended.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potentially explosive device found on Ohio River overnight, third time in a week
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
A house on Congress Road in Belpre is ruined in a fire.
House on Congress Road in Belpre is a total loss
Nathaniel Becker
UPDATE: Man charged in connection with the suspicious devices on Ohio River named
Suspicious devices removed from tug boat on Ohio River Monday

Latest News

Pleasants County Courthouse
Pleasants County Prosecutor charged by disciplinary board
A gavel.
Parkersburg man sentenced to nine years in prison for a federal drug crime
Ravenswood HS band continue spooky halftime show tradition
Ravenswood HS band continue spooky halftime show tradition
Regional jail bill again a concern for Wood County