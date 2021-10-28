Halloween parade held for Lubeck Elementary students

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A special parade was held for the kids at Lubeck Elementary School.

Elementary students from all grades gathered for a Halloween parade.

Kids came dressed as heroes, princesses and creatures of all kinds to name a few.

Organizers of the event say that this was a great way of giving something to both the children and their families.

Especially after so many events could not happen last year because of the pandemic.

“I think with COVID, this is something great that the kids and the parents have been able to come see. Just kind of have some interaction with parents. And the kids, of course, the kids love to dress up,” says Lubeck PTA vice president, Caroline Seckman.

Students were given goodie bags with candy and a pumpkin that they can take home after the parade ended.

