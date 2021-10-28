Advertisement

The music of Buddy Holly lives on this weekend at the Smoot

“Before the Beatles... Before the Stones... Rock and roll was born.”
Buddy at the Smoot
Buddy at the Smoot(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Before the Beatles... Before the Stones... Rock and roll was born.”

That’s the tagline for “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” coming to the Historic Smoot Theatre this weekend.

We spoke via video Thursday afternoon with Keaton Eckhoff, the actor-singer-musician taking on the title role.

Eckhoff was calling from his hotel room in Midland, Michigan where the show is currently playing.

He says Midland is where the cast was headed early last year when the tour was halted due to the pandemic.

It may have taken nearly two years, but Eckhoff is back to singing Buddy Holly tunes for audiences across the country.

Eckhoff says his favorite song to perform is “Not Fade Away.”

“It’s beautiful...” Eckhoff says, “because his (Holly’s) music isn’t fading away. You know what I mean? It’s still just as present and still just here, you know? And people love it still.”

Eckhoff says it’s been inspiring to see an increasingly younger audience. Proof, he says that Buddy Holly’s music will live on.

The show runs Saturday and Sunday.

Ticket information can be found on the Smoot Theatre website.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potentially explosive device found on Ohio River overnight, third time in a week
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
A house on Congress Road in Belpre is ruined in a fire.
House on Congress Road in Belpre is a total loss
Nathaniel Becker
UPDATE: Authorities release the name of a man charged in connection with the suspicious device’s case on the Ohio River
Suspicious devices removed from tug boat on Ohio River Monday

Latest News

Blennerhassett celebrates Independence Day with bell ringing ceremony.
Blennerhassett Island State Park wraps up a banner year
Marietta College’s production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” opening this...
Singing, dancing, acting, and spelling on stage at Marietta College
Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Spooktacular MOV, 10/28/21
What's Trending
What's Trending, Spooky Edition, 10/28/21