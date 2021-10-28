The music of Buddy Holly lives on this weekend at the Smoot

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Before the Beatles... Before the Stones... Rock and roll was born.”

That’s the tagline for “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” coming to the Historic Smoot Theatre this weekend.

We spoke via video Thursday afternoon with Keaton Eckhoff, the actor-singer-musician taking on the title role.

Eckhoff was calling from his hotel room in Midland, Michigan where the show is currently playing.

He says Midland is where the cast was headed early last year when the tour was halted due to the pandemic.

It may have taken nearly two years, but Eckhoff is back to singing Buddy Holly tunes for audiences across the country.

Eckhoff says his favorite song to perform is “Not Fade Away.”

“It’s beautiful...” Eckhoff says, “because his (Holly’s) music isn’t fading away. You know what I mean? It’s still just as present and still just here, you know? And people love it still.”

Eckhoff says it’s been inspiring to see an increasingly younger audience. Proof, he says that Buddy Holly’s music will live on.

The show runs Saturday and Sunday.

Ticket information can be found on the Smoot Theatre website.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.