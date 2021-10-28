Obituary: Anderson, Donna “Jean”

Donna “Jean” Anderson, 79, of Fleming, OH, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at her home.

Jean was born January 21, 1942, in Marietta a daughter of Wayne and Inez Petty Guckert.

She was retired from American Cyanamid. Jean married Roscoe F. Anderson who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, Ray (Suzette Tranberg) Stevens of Fleming, and daughter Jodi (John) Morrison of Marietta; 4 grandchildren: Ross, Jacob, Maclane, and Christopher Stevens; sister Nancy Hill and 5 great-grandchildren.

Her parents, husband, and brother Paul Guckert preceded her in death. Funeral services will be held on Monday (Nov. 1) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Valley Cemetery.

The family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service on Monday from 9:00 until 11:00.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.