Obituary: Rinard, Walter “Dutch”

Walter “Dutch” Rinard, 90, of Rinard Mills died October 27, 2021, at The Arbors at Marietta. Walter was born at Rinard Mills, Ohio, on September 2, 1931, on the Rinard Family Farm to Wilbert and Reah Ludington Rinard.

He graduated from Ludlow High School, Class of 1949. He was employed at River Gas Company for 32 years. He was involved in the Oil and Gas Business and operated the Rinard Family Farm with his wife, Joan Bowser Rinard whom he married on May 28, 1949.

Walter was a faithful member of the Muskingum Valley Baptist Church since 1946. He was a deacon. He was also a member of Masterton Lodge #429 and Scottish Rite of Cambridge, Eastern Star #584, and a member of Ludlow Community Club.

He is survived by 2 sons, Ronald Rinard (Simi) of Texas and Rick Rinard (Linda) of Rinard Mills; two grandchildren: Stacy Eddy (J J) of Rinard Mills and Luke Rinard of California; 3 great-grandchildren: Ethan Eddy (Kassie), Jayla McElroy (Justin) and Shayla Eddy (Jessie); 5 great-great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Bella, Aiden, Kenzlie and Maezlie; sister-in-law Jean Alloway (Bradley) and brother-in-law Robert Emerick.

Preceded in death by his wife, parents, 2 sisters, and one brother.

The family wishes to thank Arbors at Marietta.

The family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Friday, (Oct. 29) from 2-4 and 6-8. Masonic and Eastern Star services will be at 7:00 pm, Friday. The funeral will be held at Muskingum Valley Baptist Church on Saturday at 1:00 pm with visitation before the service from 12:00 until 1:00. Burial will follow in Muskingum Valley Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Walter’s memory to Muskingum Valley Baptist Church, 845 Tice Run Road, Rinard Mills, OH 45767.

