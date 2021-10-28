Advertisement

Parkersburg man sentenced to nine years in prison for a federal drug crime

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Reese Inman, 39, will face nine years in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

According to a news release based on court documents, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on October 16, 2019, at a residence on Dempsie Avenue in Parkersburg.

Inman was located in the living room and a loaded .22 Rohm revolver and a quantity of heroin were nearby.  Law enforcement officers also located between 14 and 15 grams of heroin, a Chiappa .22 revolver and ammunition, an iPad that was payment for heroin Inman had sold, a black digital scale, $384 in U.S. currency, and some marijuana. 

Inman admitted that he had been selling heroin in Wood County and that he intended to distribute the heroin in his possession to others.

