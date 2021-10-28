Ravenswood HS band continue spooky halftime show tradition

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Xylophobia,” or what is known as “fear of the woods,” is this year’s theme.

“We’re doing a show called ‘Xylophobia.’ And we start our process back in February and it’s kind of a student design,” says Ravenswood HS band director, Scott Tignor. “They pick a couple themes, and then we write music that is accustomed to them. And then we find out the strengths and weaknesses of the ensemble. And we tailor the show to them.”

The Ravenswood high school band is keeping up with tradition, as they perform another spooky halftime show.

“Well, our band has a tendency to have creepier shows and stuff. So, we wanted to do the ‘fear of the forest’ or ‘Xylophobia’ to keep up with that trend,” says drum major, Emma Kidder.

The theme was chosen by band members.

Band director, Scott Tignor, created the show with the help of a colleague.

Tignor says, “I write all the music and I have another colleague that writes the percussion music. So, we write our book for our students especially. Every year we change it up. So, every show is always unique to those particular students.”

The first two songs are adapted from “Immigrant Song” by Led Zeppelin and “Nightmare” by Avenged Sevenfold.

The final song is an original piece.

“Well, the first song is ‘Into the Woods.’ So, it’s kind of an introduction into the rest of the show. And then the second song is ‘My Nightmare,’ which is a little more intense. And then the third song starts kind of intense and then gets to the middle where it gets pretty intense as well and then it slows down towards the end,” says drum major, Brody Noble.

Tignor says this band continues to grow, and follow the program’s saying.

“So, our saying was ‘Last time, best time.’ And every time, we’ve just tried to improve,” says Tignor.

