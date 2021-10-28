Advertisement

Regional jail bill again a concern for Wood County

By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County was making progress in reducing its regional jail bill, which is based on the number of offenders being held in Doddridge County.

The pandemic-at least to some degree-has changed that.

Delays in holding trials has led to what the Wood County Commission was told Thursday is a “slight increase” in the jail population. And the cost charged by the state of West Virginia for holding those prisoners is to increase in January, from $48.50 per prisoner per day to more than $50.

Prosecutor Pat Lefebure told the commission he plans to reach out to Monongalia County, which reportedly has found a way to keep costs down.

”I’ll reach out to them and see if they have a program in place or different ways they’re trying to control their inmate numbers,” Lefebure said. “To me, when I review it, the people who are in there need to be in there.”

The commission Thursday also met privately with Kate Marlow of the Wood County Development Authority, and a group of unidentified business representatives.

The agenda item for the meeting said it was to discuss a prospect coming to Wood County.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potentially explosive device found on Ohio River overnight, third time in a week
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
A house on Congress Road in Belpre is ruined in a fire.
House on Congress Road in Belpre is a total loss
Nathaniel Becker
UPDATE: Man charged in connection with the suspicious devices on Ohio River named
Suspicious devices removed from tug boat on Ohio River Monday

Latest News

Pleasants County Prosecutor charged by disciplinary board
Ravenswood HS band continue spooky halftime show tradition
Ravenswood HS band continue spooky halftime show tradition
Buddy at the Smoot
The music of Buddy Holly lives on this weekend at the Smoot
Blennerhassett celebrates Independence Day with bell ringing ceremony.
Blennerhassett Island State Park wraps up a banner year