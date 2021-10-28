Regional jail bill again a concern for Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County was making progress in reducing its regional jail bill, which is based on the number of offenders being held in Doddridge County.

The pandemic-at least to some degree-has changed that.

Delays in holding trials has led to what the Wood County Commission was told Thursday is a “slight increase” in the jail population. And the cost charged by the state of West Virginia for holding those prisoners is to increase in January, from $48.50 per prisoner per day to more than $50.

Prosecutor Pat Lefebure told the commission he plans to reach out to Monongalia County, which reportedly has found a way to keep costs down.

”I’ll reach out to them and see if they have a program in place or different ways they’re trying to control their inmate numbers,” Lefebure said. “To me, when I review it, the people who are in there need to be in there.”

The commission Thursday also met privately with Kate Marlow of the Wood County Development Authority, and a group of unidentified business representatives.

The agenda item for the meeting said it was to discuss a prospect coming to Wood County.

