Singing, dancing, acting, and spelling on stage at Marietta College

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Singing, dancing, acting, and spelling... That’s what audiences can expect at Marietta College’s production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” opening this weekend.

The musical comedy first opened on Broadway in 2005.

Director Melissa Hill Grande says it deals with the pressures adults put on children to be successful.

The actors, all Marietta College students, are playing “young spellers” ranging in age from ten to fourteen.

“One of them is going to be you when you were little,” says Grande. “You’re going to relate to at least one of them and sort of follow their path and feel for them.”

She says audiences can expect song and dance, some PG-13 rated comedy, and even a chance to get on stage to compete in the bee.

Grande says, “It’s time to come back to the theatre. It really is. If you’ve never gone to theatre before, this is a wonderful introduction... It’s fun and funny and there’s great dance and music.”

Performances start Friday the 29th. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test is required.

Ticket information can be found on Marietta College Department of Theatre’s website.

