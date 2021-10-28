Advertisement

Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.(Source: Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Two toddlers drowned in a neighbor’s pool after wandering away from a screened-in patio where they were playing.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the boys’ grandmother called authorities when she noticed they were no longer playing on the patio and couldn’t find them.

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.

The boys were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potentially explosive device found on Ohio River overnight, third time in a week
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
A house on Congress Road in Belpre is ruined in a fire.
House on Congress Road in Belpre is a total loss
Suspicious devices removed from tug boat on Ohio River Monday
Tammy Patterson obit
Obituary: Patterson, Tamatha Diana

Latest News

Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Spooktacular MOV, 10/28/21
What's Trending
What's Trending, Spooky Edition, 10/28/21
Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment, 10/28/21
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden bound for global summits, aims to pass domestic agenda
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden announces ‘historic’ deal, asks Democrats for votes