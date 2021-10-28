UPDATE: Authorities release the name of a man charged in connection with the suspicious device’s case on the Ohio River

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The name of the person arrested Wednesday in connection with the suspicious devices found on the Ohio River has been released.

Forty-two-year-old Nathaniel Becker is being held without bond at the South Central Regional Jail.

Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks confirmed Becker is the same man arrested last winter during a barricade situation in Devola, Ohio.

You can read about that here.

Original Story: October 28, 2021 at 11:13 a.m.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations confirmed an arrest has been made in connection to the suspicious devices recently found on barges on the Ohio River.

A name has not yet been released, but an FBI spokesperson said that will be released later Thursday along with other information.

The arrest comes after West Virginia State Police were called to a barge three times in less than a week to investigate potentially suspicious devices.

You can read our previous coverage here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.