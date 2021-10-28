Wood County Commission looking for law firm to investigate sheriff complaints

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commission voted unanimously Thursday morning to hire an outside law firm to investigate complaints against Sheriff Steve Stephens.

Commissioners said it’s the first step to determine if the sheriff’s removal is warranted after a lawsuit was filed against him last week.

County Commission President Blair Couch said much of what they have heard or been told about the sheriff is hearsay and that the law firm could find there are no grounds for removal.

Last week’s lawsuit was filed by a former deputy sheriff who complained of the sheriff’s behavior and accused county commission of not doing anything to change it, despite being aware of his behavior.

The lawsuit also referenced a previous complaint made by a separate deputy which was settled out of court.

Couch said the commission’s insurance has told the body it will not settle out of court on another complaint.

Commissioners said the firm they hire will be from outside of Parkersburg.

Stephens was not at commission Thursday morning.

