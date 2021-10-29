American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley gets a new emergency vehicle

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley has a new ride, and its leaders say it’s all thanks to the community.

Officials at the Red Cross say this new van will help replace two vehicles in its aging fleet. They expect to use it at least four days a week, all year round.

The new van will help them get to and from bloodmobiles and transport collected blood.

Executive Director of the Ohio River Valley’s Red Cross Sharon Kesselring says the office will be making great use of the new van.

“The impact of this is immeasurable because we won’t have to worry about it breaking down like we were with our other vehicles,” Kesselring said. “We won’t have to worry about if we have enough room to carry all of our equipment.”

Money raised during the past six months, Kesselring says, is how the organization was able to buy the new van.

The Red Cross’s Board of Directors made the most significant donation to provide a new emergency van.

