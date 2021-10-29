Athens County man arrested on rape, child porn charges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man from The Plains, Ohio is behind bars after authorities say he admitted to creating child pornography with a young girl.

Jonny Pryor, 26, is charged with three counts of rape and two counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Pryor with the Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce on October 25 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On the same day, detectives determined the pictures they were tipped off about were child pornography and got a search warrant for Pryor’s home.

During the search, investigators found and interviewed Pryor, who they say confessed to creating pornography with a 9-year-old girl.

Deputies also seized other evidence from his home.

Pryor was arrested and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s office says it is still investigating and more charges could be coming.

