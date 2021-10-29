Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO WATCH: W. Va. High School Football

George Washington @ Parkersburg
Football Frenzy scores for October 22
Football Frenzy scores for October 22(KOLNKGIN)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Click here to watch the Parkersburg Big Reds host the George Washington Patriots.

The game is scheduled for a 7:30pm kick-off.

The 3-5 Big Reds hope to finish the season strong as they face the ninth-ranked Patriots.

You can watch the game on TV on our MeTV channel, which is Suddenlink channel 19, and CAS channel 84. There will also be a replay of the game at 11:30 p.m., on WOVA. Jim Wharton, Mike Hayden, and Zach Miles will have the call of the game.

Click Here To Watch The Game

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Becker
UPDATE: Man charged in connection with the suspicious devices on Ohio River named
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Dispatchers confirm child is hit by car on Dupont Road
Potentially explosive device found on Ohio River overnight, third time in a week
A gavel.
Parkersburg man sentenced to nine years in prison for a federal drug crime

Latest News

The Eagle " Clawset"
Eagle “Clawset” providing resources to Belpre students, families
Stephanie Plant
Local woman spreading awareness about lesser-known PALB2 gene mutation
Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Spooktacular MOV, 10/29/21
Young Zach Miles
Old Halloween Costumes, 10/29/21