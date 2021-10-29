Eagle “Clawset” providing resources to Belpre students, families

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -The MOV is full of people wanting to help others and a great example of that can be found inside Belpre City Schools’ Lawton building.

Inside the Lawton Building is a room called the “Eagle Clawset”, and in it you can find clothes, school supplies, personal care items and nonperishable food.

Michael Sebaugh and Samantha Knuchel, school psychologists run the closet. Sebaugh said that it’s stocked thanks to donations from the community. While Sebaugh said he encourages people to drop off items when they can, its main function is to give students and their families a helping hand.

“We’re just trying to supply emergency supplies. We’ve had folks that moved in from other counties and even other states that basically arrived starting over with few or no resources. So, it’s very nice to bring them up here and give them a couple of boxes and you come out of here with what you need,” Sebaugh said.

Sebaugh said hygiene items and non-perishables are needed the most right now. Overflow clothes and supplies are periodically donated to area food pantries, homeless shelters, and projects such as the Public Defender Corporation.

