Advertisement

Early voting wrapping up for November 2 Ohio election

(Photo: FOX19)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Early voting wraps up Monday for local elections throughout Ohio.

While this is considered an “off-year” election, voters are still electing members of city councils, boards of education, and other local offices.

In Washington County, the board of elections says more than 1,500 registered voters have already cast ballots, either through in-person early voting or mail-in ballot.

1,436 have taken part, as of noon Friday, in early voting at the Board of Elections office at 501 Davis Avenue in Marietta.

Early voting hours this weekend are from 8 A.M.-4 P.M. Saturday, 1-5 P.M. Sunday, and from 8 A.M.-2 P.M. Monday. Voting Tuesday will be at precinct locations throughout the county.

Voters in Marietta and Belpre will be electing members of city council on Tuesday, and seats on all six of the county’s boards of education are being decided.

We’ll have results Tuesday night WTAP-TV and online.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Becker
UPDATE: Man charged in connection with the suspicious devices on Ohio River named
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Dispatchers confirm child is hit by car on Dupont Road
Potentially explosive device found on Ohio River overnight, third time in a week
A gavel.
Parkersburg man sentenced to nine years in prison for a federal drug crime

Latest News

Local attorney explains process of removing an elected official from office
Football Frenzy scores for October 22
CLICK HERE TO WATCH: W. Va. High School Football
The Eagle " Clawset"
Eagle “Clawset” providing resources to Belpre students, families
Stephanie Plant
Local woman spreading awareness about lesser-known PALB2 gene mutation