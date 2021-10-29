Early voting wrapping up for November 2 Ohio election

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Early voting wraps up Monday for local elections throughout Ohio.

While this is considered an “off-year” election, voters are still electing members of city councils, boards of education, and other local offices.

In Washington County, the board of elections says more than 1,500 registered voters have already cast ballots, either through in-person early voting or mail-in ballot.

1,436 have taken part, as of noon Friday, in early voting at the Board of Elections office at 501 Davis Avenue in Marietta.

Early voting hours this weekend are from 8 A.M.-4 P.M. Saturday, 1-5 P.M. Sunday, and from 8 A.M.-2 P.M. Monday. Voting Tuesday will be at precinct locations throughout the county.

Voters in Marietta and Belpre will be electing members of city council on Tuesday, and seats on all six of the county’s boards of education are being decided.

We’ll have results Tuesday night WTAP-TV and online.

