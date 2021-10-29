Advertisement

McDonald’s McRib is back to celebrate its 40th anniversary

McDonald's is bringing back the McRib for a limited time.
McDonald's is bringing back the McRib for a limited time.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s popular McRib sandwich is returning to the menu on Monday.

The barbecue sauce-covered boneless pork patty is served with onions and pickles inside of a hoagie-style bun.

It first debuted in Kansas City, Kansas in 1981, making this its 40th anniversary.

McDonald’s says it has received thousands of emails from customers about how much they love the McRib.

The sandwich is only being offered for a limited time at participating locations, officially starting Monday.

But unofficially, some McDonald’s locations have reportedly brought it back early.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Becker
UPDATE: Man charged in connection with the suspicious devices on Ohio River named
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Dispatchers confirm child is hit by car on Dupont Road
Potentially explosive device found on Ohio River overnight, third time in a week
A gavel.
Parkersburg man sentenced to nine years in prison for a federal drug crime

Latest News

Young Zach Miles
Old Halloween Costumes, 10/29/21
Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Spooktacular MOV, 10/29/21
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows John Marion Grant....
Oklahoma executes inmate who dies vomiting and convulsing, witnesses say
President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone...
Biden’s Vatican meeting with Pope Francis runs into overtime