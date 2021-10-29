Advertisement

Memorial Health System bringing new health services to Athens County

By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio. (WTAP) - Memorial Health System is bringing multiple new health services to Athens.

Some of those services - such as Departments of Orthopedics, Obstetrics, and Gynecology and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine - will be coming as soon as November.

At a later date, a new, freestanding emergency department will be added as well. According to a press release, it will be equipped with CT scanning, x-ray services, ultrasound, and more.

Scott Cantley, Memorial Health System’s president and CEO, said, “You know, we hope to build great healthcare in any market that we’re in - great healthcare that allows people to have local access to care. So, in Athens, it really started with a few physicians that wanted to join the Memorial System and be a part of our infrastructure and it’s just continued to grow…,”

The emergency department is scheduled to open in July of next year. It will be located on Columbus Road.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Becker
UPDATE: Man charged in connection with the suspicious devices on Ohio River named
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Dispatchers confirm child is hit by car on Dupont Road
Potentially explosive device found on Ohio River overnight, third time in a week
A gavel.
Parkersburg man sentenced to nine years in prison for a federal drug crime

Latest News

Dan Ritchey died this October. It was his 45th year with the fire department and about 20 years...
Remembering Fire Chief Dan Ritchey: A Lasting Legacy
WTAP News @ 6 - Stephanie Plant Breast Cancer Awareness PKG
WTAP News @ 6 - Stephanie Plant Breast Cancer Awareness PKG
WTAP News @ 6 - 667 Removal Statue PKG
WTAP News @ 6 - 667 Removal Statue PKG
Through donations for the past six months, the American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley were...
American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley gets a new emergency vehicle