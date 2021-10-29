Obituary: Bailey, Dave

Dave Bailey, 73, of Parkersburg, WV passed away October 28, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born September 22, 1948, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Charles and Deloris Feick Bailey.

David retired after 34 years with Pepsi Cola of Parkersburg. A man of faith, he was a member and treasurer of Full Gospel Church in Christ, of Parkersburg. David was a loving and giving man and loved to collect Pepsi memorabilia.

He is survived by one son, Jeff (Candy) Bailey; a stepdaughter, Amber Britton; two brothers, Charles Ed (Betty) Bailey and Roger Bailey; grandchildren, Tyler (Shea) Bailey, Josie (Nathan) Joy, and Brenna Bailey.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Twila Fay Starcher Bailey, and step-son, Blaine Britton.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St. Parkersburg with PCurtis Casto officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen South Cemetery. Dave’s family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, October 31 at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

