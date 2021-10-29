Advertisement

Obituary: Bailey, Dave

Dave Bailey obit
Dave Bailey obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dave Bailey, 73, of Parkersburg, WV passed away October 28, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born September 22, 1948, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Charles and Deloris Feick Bailey.

David retired after 34 years with Pepsi Cola of Parkersburg. A man of faith, he was a member and treasurer of Full Gospel Church in Christ, of Parkersburg. David was a loving and giving man and loved to collect Pepsi memorabilia.

He is survived by one son, Jeff (Candy) Bailey; a stepdaughter, Amber Britton; two brothers, Charles Ed (Betty) Bailey and Roger Bailey; grandchildren, Tyler (Shea) Bailey, Josie (Nathan) Joy, and Brenna Bailey.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Twila Fay Starcher Bailey, and step-son, Blaine Britton.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St. Parkersburg with PCurtis Casto officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen South Cemetery. Dave’s family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, October 31 at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Bailey family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Becker
UPDATE: Man charged in connection with the suspicious devices on Ohio River named
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Dispatchers confirm child is hit by car on Dupont Road
Potentially explosive device found on Ohio River overnight, third time in a week
A gavel.
Parkersburg man sentenced to nine years in prison for a federal drug crime

Latest News

Brenda Kathryn Metz obit
Obituary: Metz, Brenda Kathryn
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Bergen, Jean Anna
Patricia Dowler obit
Obituary: Dowler, Patricia Ann
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Seebaugh, Jo Ellen