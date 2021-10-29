Obituary: Bergen, Jean Anna

Jean Anna Bergen 88, of Marietta, OH passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at her residence.

She was born June 7, 1933, in Philadelphia, PA. to the late David and Lille Troop Henrie.

Jean is survived by her husband Douglas M. Bergen, a daughter Linda Moll and a son John Bergen.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law William Moll.

Abiding by her wishes her cremated remains will be buried at Mound Cemetery with no services at this time.

