Obituary: Bergen, Jean Anna

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Jean Anna Bergen 88, of Marietta, OH passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at her residence.

She was born June 7, 1933, in Philadelphia, PA. to the late David and Lille Troop Henrie.

Jean is survived by her husband Douglas M. Bergen, a daughter Linda Moll and a son John Bergen.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law William Moll.

Abiding by her wishes her cremated remains will be buried at Mound Cemetery with no services at this time.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

