Obituary: Dowler, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann Dowler 77, of Davisville, West Virginia passed away October 28, 2021, at Camden-Clark Hospital in Parkersburg.

She was born August 27, 1944, near Lewisville Ohio a daughter of the late Edward and Beula (Delong) Ackerman. Pat was a 1962 graduate of Skyvue High School and a 1964 graduate of Mountain State Business College in Parkersburg West Virginia. Upon graduation, Pat was employed by Ideal Corrugated Box Company in Parkersburg from where she retired.

Pat enjoyed bowling, crafts, and volunteer work with the Homemakers Club and helping her husband in their taxidermy business. She was a Sunday school teacher for over 50 years and attended the Landmark Baptist Church in Parkersburg.

She is survived by her husband Eric Dowler whom she married on June 24, 1978. She is also survived by her sister, Phyllis (Roger) Claus of Lewisville Ohio; her brothers, Jim (Carolyn) Ackerman of Danville Ohio, Junior (Sheila) Ackerman of Lewisville Ohio, Philip (Lisa) Ackerman Massillon Ohio, Ben (Karen) Ackerman of Lewisville; sisters-in-laws, Paulette Lemon of Baton Rouge Louisiana, Rhonda (Roger) Lynch of Parkersburg, Connie Dowler of Houston Texas, several nieces and nephews and her fur babies Daisy and Dutchess.

Funeral Services will be 1 P.M. Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Lamb officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

