Obituary: Ferry, John Lewis

John Lewis Ferry, 79, of Parkersburg, WV died of heart failure on Monday, October 25, 2021. The son of Bill and Mary Ferry, John moved to Parkersburg when he was six.

He was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, where his father was the pastor for fifteen years; it has been fondly remembered by loved ones that “he lived up to the reputation of a minister’s son.” John attended PHS and then the College of Wooster where he met his wife of fifty-six years, Vicki Siegel. He was an accomplished tennis player, a passion he and Vicki shared his entire life. After a long career in advertising at the Fahlgren Agency, John became an avid tournament Bridge Master. John was well known for his graciousness and generosity. He was a favorite of young people who loved his mischievous, often irreverent sense of humor. All the kids in our extended family have stories about what a character he was, but also about how kind and thoughtful he could be.

He is survived by his wife Vicki, his son Chris and daughter-in-law Rachel, and his grandchildren Nate and Nova, his brother Pete and sister-in-law Carolyn O’Connor Ferry, his niece and nephew Lizzie and Griffin Ferry and his great-nephew Atticus Ferry, his brother and sister-in-law Richard Siegel and Georgia Kightlinger, his niece Andrea Glassmeyer, her husband Matthew, and their children Wyatt and Chase, his nephew Doug Siegel and wife Carey, and great-nephews and nieces Evan Siegel, Isabella, Asher, and Hadley.

Funeral arrangements will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Founder’s Trust First Presbyterian Church, the PHS Foundation, or the charity of your choice.

