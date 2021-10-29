Advertisement

Obituary: Fox, Rebecca “Becky” Lynn

Rebecca Fox obit
Rebecca Fox obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Rebecca “Becky” Lynn Fox, 72 of Waverly, WV passed away October 24, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 20, 1949, a daughter of the late Rolla and Ruby Somervill.

Becky enjoyed gardening, traveling, and planting flowers. She loved spending time with her family.

Those left behind to cherish her memory includes her husband of 40 years, James Fox; daughter, Elisha Cross of Parkersburg, WV; brother, Ross Somervill of Charlotte, NC; sister, Jackie Stewart of Riverview FL; grandchildren, David D Eddy, Tyler Fox, Ethan Fox, and Andrew Somervill.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Michael M. Fox and James Somervill.

Per Becky’s wishes, there will be no services observed.

Becky will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Gardens.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Fox family.

