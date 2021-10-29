Obituary: Hupp, Eugene M.

Eugene M. Hupp, 92 of Parkersburg passed away October 28, 2021.

He was born at Mt. Zion, WV the son of the late Raymond and Carrie Hathaway Hupp.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and had retired from Johns Manville after many years of service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Stout Memorial United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Emogene D. Hathaway Hupp of Parkersburg; His children, Cheryl Amick (Jeff), Terry Hupp, and Dixie Hupp all of Parkersburg. His grandchildren, Michael Amick, Carrie Hupp, and Stacie Amick all of Parkersburg; His great-grandchildren, Alex Amick, Kiara Hupp, Dakota Hupp, and Carter Hupp. One brother, Leon Hupp (Judy) of Parkersburg; One sister, Orless Holpp of Parkersburg and his sisters in law, Geraldine Hupp of Grantsville, WV. and Catherine Hupp of Elizabeth, WV, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Alan Dale Hupp, One sister, Gazel Plant; His brothers, Donald, Claude “Bud”, Billy, Doyle, and Paul Hupp and his father and mother in law, Oral and Tennie Hathaway.

There will be no visitation or services.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

