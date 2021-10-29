Obituary: Metz, Brenda Kathryn

Brenda Kathryn Metz, 57, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Thursday morning at Grant Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

Brenda was born Sept. 24, 1964, in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of Ruby Stanley Troutner of Belpre, Ohio, and James W. Metz of WV.

She is also survived by her husband Jon Malster; two sisters Barbara and husband Wm. Baggett of Leicester, NC and Tonya and husband Matt Jarrell of Williamstown, WV as well as “sister” Victoria Hubbard of Cincinnati; three nieces, Stella Baggett, Caitlin, and Kyla Jarrell; 2 half-sisters Marcia and Sarah; one half brother Josh; uncle “Pete” aunt Jan Stanley, Barlow, Ohio, aunt Alice Stanley of Kenova, WV, aunt Jan, and uncle Mitch Dressler, Tacoma, WA and lots of great cousins and their children.

She was preceded in death by her step-father Truman C. Troutner, Belpre, Ohio; her maternal grandparents Raymond and Annie Stanley, Elizabeth, WV; paternal grandparents Rollar and Cathern Metz, Tunnelton, WV; a half-brother Wesley of Tunnelton, WV; an uncle The Reverend Robert Stanley, Kenova, WV; an aunt Ruth Hubbard, Waterford, Ohio; two uncles Allen and Keith Metz, Tunnelton, WV.

She was a Registered Nurse, getting her degree from WVUP. She worked for several years at Camden Clark Hospital, Parkersburg, WV, and was currently working at WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, St. Marys, WV.

Funeral services will be Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 4:00 pm, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with visiting hours 2 pm until 4 pm.

The burial will be at 11 am Monday at Rockland Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

