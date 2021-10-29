Obituary: Parsons, Gary L.

Gary L. Parsons, 79 of Mineral Wells, WV. passed away October 28, 2021, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Wood County the son of the late Clairmont and Ernestine Barber Parsons.

He had worked for Monongahela Power for 11 years and had retired from G. E. Plastic after 25 years of service. After his retirement, he had worked for DeBarr Trucking for 7 years. He enjoyed hunting, farming, and truck pulling with the Double Trouble Pulling Team. He was a huge supporter of Wood County 4-H and was a founding member of the P.M.B.S. Volunteer Fire Department. He loved supporting and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

He is survived by his sons, Craig Parson (Cyndi), Jay Parsons (Tammy), and Brent Parsons (Lacey). His grandchildren, Adam, Megan, Lindsey, Colton, Delaney, Rylee, and Reagan, and 4 great-grandchildren. His sisters, Shelia Brown and Brenda Blondin (Tom), and his special four-legged companion, Chloe.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Sue Parsons on June 6, 2021, and one sister, Sharon Mae Parsons.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Rick DeQuasie and Reverend Jeff Mayfield officiating.

Burial will be in the Big Tygart-Rockport Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2-8 pm and Tuesday from 10:00 am until service time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Big Tygart- Rockport Cemetery in the care of Linda Flinn 1576 Way Road Belpre, OH. 45714.

