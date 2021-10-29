Obituary: Polk, Bobbie Jean

Bobbie Jean Polk, 49, of Parkersburg, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born November 16, 1971, in Fort Knox, Kentucky to Melvin and Martha {Hogsten} Herrod.

She graduated from South Harrison High School in 1991.

She married Michael Polk on May 4, 1991.

She and her husband drove for A&R Logistics.

Bobbie Jean will be deeply missed by her husband Michael; her daughter Ayla Polk and Melissa Polk; grandchildren Jayce Barsalow and Athena Polk; her parents Melvin and Martha Herrod; sisters Janet Rose and Heather Jenkins; nieces Tiffany Maxwell, Latasha Pumphrey, Shala Starcher, and Tesla McClain-Jenkins; and her nephew Joshua Jenkins.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11 AM at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.