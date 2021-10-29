Advertisement

Obituary: Polk, Bobbie Jean

Bobbie Jean Polk obit
Bobbie Jean Polk obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bobbie Jean Polk, 49, of Parkersburg, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born November 16, 1971, in Fort Knox, Kentucky to Melvin and Martha {Hogsten} Herrod.

She graduated from South Harrison High School in 1991.

She married Michael Polk on May 4, 1991.

She and her husband drove for A&R Logistics.

Bobbie Jean will be deeply missed by her husband Michael; her daughter Ayla Polk and Melissa Polk; grandchildren Jayce Barsalow and Athena Polk; her parents Melvin and Martha Herrod; sisters Janet Rose and Heather Jenkins; nieces Tiffany Maxwell, Latasha Pumphrey, Shala Starcher, and Tesla McClain-Jenkins; and her nephew Joshua Jenkins.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11 AM at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750.   Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Becker
UPDATE: Man charged in connection with the suspicious devices on Ohio River named
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Dispatchers confirm child is hit by car on Dupont Road
Potentially explosive device found on Ohio River overnight, third time in a week
A gavel.
Parkersburg man sentenced to nine years in prison for a federal drug crime

Latest News

Brenda Kathryn Metz obit
Obituary: Metz, Brenda Kathryn
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Bergen, Jean Anna
Patricia Dowler obit
Obituary: Dowler, Patricia Ann
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Seebaugh, Jo Ellen
Dave Bailey obit
Obituary: Bailey, Dave