Obituary: Seebaugh, Jo Ellen

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Jo Ellen Seebaugh, 64, of Vincent, Ohio, passed away at home Friday, October 29, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born October 25, 1957, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Glen and Audra Campbell Wise.

Jo was a 1976 graduate of Parkersburg High School and received an Associate degree from Mountain State College. She retired from Bridgeport Equipment and Tool.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Randy Gene Seebaugh; son, Rick Seebaugh (Candace); sisters, Karen Cunningham (Mike) and Sharon Ward (Kirk); brother, David Wise; grandchild, Parker Seebaugh; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with Jo’s family.

