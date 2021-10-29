Obituary: Sims, Barbara

Barbara Sims, 80, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born to the late James and Frankie Williamson, November 8, 1940, in English, WV. Barbara graduated from Big Creek High School in 1958 and received a BS in medical technology from Marshall University in 1962.

She married the late R.C. Sims in 1962, and they lived together in Parkersburg since moving there in 1971.

Barbara is survived by her three children: James Sims (William Early) of Greensboro, NC, Sarah Cassol (Mark) of Louisville, KY, and Robert Sims of Vienna, WV. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Madeline, Adam, and Henry Cassol.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband in 2018. Barbara worked as a medical technologist to support her family while her husband completed his medical training. When she moved to Parkersburg, Barbara took on different tasks as she became an active member of the community. She was involved in the Women’s Auxiliary and was PTA president at Emerson Elementary School. She was passionate about health care and politics.

She served as a WV House of Delegates member and volunteered for the American Red Cross by serving on numerous committees and task forces. Barbara was a breast cancer survivor and a loving, dedicated mother and grandmother. She was known as “Gragan” to her grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 4-7 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with a short service immediately following.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Alzheimer’s Association, 1218 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

