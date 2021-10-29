One arrested in Meigs County drug bust

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Dayton man is behind bars after Meigs County authorities say drugs were found at a home with a history of drug trafficking.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says Donnil “Half Pint” Groce was arrested at the home on Bucktown Road in Letart Township. Groce is 40 years-old and Wood says he is also sometimes called “D.”

The home on Bucktown Road has been at the center of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking and was previously searched on August 15 by the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, and Meigs Major Crimes Task Force.

The task force searched the home again early Friday morning and found “a large amount of heroin, crack cocaine, prescription drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia.”

“We ship one out, they move another in,” said Wood. “This particular group of drug dealers from Dayton, Ohio does not seem to comprehend things very well. If you continue moving your dealers into our county, then we will continue moving them to prison. Stop coming to this area to sling your poison, you will not like the end result.”

Groce was taken to the Middleport Jail and is waiting to be arraigned on charges of trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs. Both are second-degree felonies.

The Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe and Meigs Major Crimes Task Force, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Special Response Team worked together on the search.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.