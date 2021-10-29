Remembering Fire Chief Dan Ritchey: A Lasting Legacy

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Reno Volunteer Fire Department’s Chief Dan Ritchey died earlier this month, leaving behind a legacy.

WTAP spoke to his coworkers about his contributions that span far beyond his title.

2021 was Dan Ritchey’s 45th year at the Reno Volunteer Fire Department. During those years, he made quite the impact. He was not only the driving force behind phase one of a new fire station, he was a leader in the push to get paid EMT’s attached to the department.

Squad Chief Marc Fisher said of the paid EMT push, “..., for this area, that was like a groundbreaking thing.”

Ritchey’s dedication to Reno Fire was undeniable. In fact, he checked in every day.

“If he didn’t stop by here just about every day, he called,” Fisher said.

Still, for Ritchey, it was always family first.

“He lived for family. That’s one of the things he stressed with us - when the job’s done here, go home,” Fisher said.

And Ritchey’s definition of family didn’t stop at his relatives. The fire department was family. The whole community was family.

Jon Bradford, the deputy chief currently taking on Ritchey’s job, said, “I think that the biggest thing he wanted everyone to know and everyone to act on here was treat every run like it was one of your family members’ property...,”

Assistant Chief Todd Meeks said, “He was the first one to call another place up and say ‘Hey, we got guys if you need help.’ He didn’t just worry about - I mean, he worried about the Marietta Township residents but also, if you live outside of the area, he also worried about that too.”

Even in Ritchey’s absence, his presence is deeply felt.

Fisher said, “He prepared us well. He left a really good foundation for us to build on and he would just want us to continue to just keep doing...doing the job like it should be done.”

Dan Ritchey’s service didn’t stop at the fire department. He coached youth sports and was a Marietta Township trustee. He was someone who knew everyone and will be greatly missed.

