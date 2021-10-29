Advertisement

Williamstown High School celebrates new auditorium

Williamstown High School's new auditorium.
Williamstown High School's new auditorium.(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -Williamstown High School now has a spacious auditorium for students, staff, and families to enjoy.

Officials with Wood County Schools spent part of Friday morning celebrating the opening of Williamstown High School’s new auditorium.

The school held a ceremony that featured several speakers, including Principal Jason Ward and former Principal Pat Peters.

There were also performances from the school’s band, choir and strings program.

Officials say this is the school’s first auditorium, and performances were previously held in the school’s gymnasium.

The school is excited about the opportunities the new auditorium will bring.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Becker
UPDATE: Man charged in connection with the suspicious devices on Ohio River named
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Dispatchers confirm child is hit by car on Dupont Road
Potentially explosive device found on Ohio River overnight, third time in a week
A gavel.
Parkersburg man sentenced to nine years in prison for a federal drug crime

Latest News

Young Zach Miles
Old Halloween Costumes, 10/29/21
Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Spooktacular MOV, 10/29/21
Jonny Pryor
Athens County man arrested on rape, child porn charges
Ravenswood High School Band
Band of the Week, 10/28/21