Williamstown High School celebrates new auditorium

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -Williamstown High School now has a spacious auditorium for students, staff, and families to enjoy.

Officials with Wood County Schools spent part of Friday morning celebrating the opening of Williamstown High School’s new auditorium.

The school held a ceremony that featured several speakers, including Principal Jason Ward and former Principal Pat Peters.

There were also performances from the school’s band, choir and strings program.

Officials say this is the school’s first auditorium, and performances were previously held in the school’s gymnasium.

The school is excited about the opportunities the new auditorium will bring.

