2021 Football Frenzy Week 11 Recap

Week 11 of football in the Mid-Ohio Valley is in the books. The first round of playoffs for Divisions I through IV was held on Friday night, and West Virginia teams are winding down their regular seasons.

In Division Four, Region 15, the 16 seed Warren Warriors lost a tough one to top seeded Bloom Carroll 49-0.

In West Virginia, the Parkersburg Big Reds played George Washington on senior night, and fell in a close one 28-24.

The Parkersburg South Patriots won a very important game on the road at Wheeling Park 26-24, getting them closer to a possible playoff berth.

We had a top ten matchup in Class A, as the undefeated Doddridge County Bulldogs took on the Williamstown Yellow Jackets, and it was Williamstown who handed Doddridge their first loss 26-24.

The Ritchie County Rebels got a statement win in another top ten showdown over the Gilmer County Titans 43-15.

St. Marys had a long trip to third ranked East Hardy, and fell 36-6.

The Roane County Raiders got a road win against Ravenswood 28-7.

