Advertisement

2021 Football Frenzy Week 11 Recap

Scores and highlights from Week 11 of WTAP's Football Frenzy
Scores and highlights from Week 11 of WTAP's Football Frenzy(KGWN)
By Ryan Wilson and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Week 11 of football in the Mid-Ohio Valley is in the books. The first round of playoffs for Divisions I through IV was held on Friday night, and West Virginia teams are winding down their regular seasons.

In Division Four, Region 15, the 16 seed Warren Warriors lost a tough one to top seeded Bloom Carroll 49-0.

In West Virginia, the Parkersburg Big Reds played George Washington on senior night, and fell in a close one 28-24.

The Parkersburg South Patriots won a very important game on the road at Wheeling Park 26-24, getting them closer to a possible playoff berth.

We had a top ten matchup in Class A, as the undefeated Doddridge County Bulldogs took on the Williamstown Yellow Jackets, and it was Williamstown who handed Doddridge their first loss 26-24.

The Ritchie County Rebels got a statement win in another top ten showdown over the Gilmer County Titans 43-15.

St. Marys had a long trip to third ranked East Hardy, and fell 36-6.

The Roane County Raiders got a road win against Ravenswood 28-7.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Becker
UPDATE: Man charged in connection with the suspicious devices on Ohio River named
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found on barges
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Dispatchers confirm child is hit by car on Dupont Road
Potentially explosive device found on Ohio River overnight, third time in a week
Trick-or-treat times and locations

Latest News

Marshall University joins Sun Belt Conference
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 11 Play of the Night
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 11 Play of the Night
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 11 Block B
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 11 Block B
Football Frenzy Week 11 Block A
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 11 Block A