Man with gun arrested at Vienna Walmart

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A gunman was arrested at the Vienna Walmart Saturday morning.

The man has been identified as Keith Allen Crace of Belpre, according to a press release.

Multiple people at the scene told law enforcement that Crace held a firearm in his hand pointing it in front of him in the store. An official clarifies no witnesses said he was pointing the gun at people. The gun, however, was a loaded pistol.

Vienna police arrested Crace without incident and charged him with one count of wanton endangerment, which is a felony. They then obtained a search warrant for Crace’s vehicle.

Crace is being held at the Wood County Holding Center, pending arraignment. Parkersburg police and the Wood County Sheriff’s Department were also on scene.

