Advertisement

Man with gun arrested at Vienna Walmart

The man has been identified as Keith Allen Crace of Belpre.
The man has been identified as Keith Allen Crace of Belpre.(file | file)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A gunman was arrested at the Vienna Walmart Saturday morning.

The man has been identified as Keith Allen Crace of Belpre, according to a press release.

Multiple people at the scene told law enforcement that Crace held a firearm in his hand pointing it in front of him in the store. An official clarifies no witnesses said he was pointing the gun at people. The gun, however, was a loaded pistol.

Vienna police arrested Crace without incident and charged him with one count of wanton endangerment, which is a felony. They then obtained a search warrant for Crace’s vehicle.

Crace is being held at the Wood County Holding Center, pending arraignment. Parkersburg police and the Wood County Sheriff’s Department were also on scene.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Becker
UPDATE: Man charged in connection with the suspicious devices on Ohio River named
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Dispatchers confirm child is hit by car on Dupont Road
Trick-or-treat times and locations
Jonny Pryor
Athens County man arrested on rape, child porn charges
Stephanie Plant
Local woman spreading awareness about lesser-known PALB2 gene mutation

Latest News

The emergency department is scheduled to open in July of 2022.
Memorial Health System bringing new health services to Athens County
Dan Ritchey died this October. It was his 45th year with the fire department and about 20 years...
Remembering Fire Chief Dan Ritchey: A Lasting Legacy
WTAP News @ 6 - Stephanie Plant Breast Cancer Awareness PKG
WTAP News @ 6 - Stephanie Plant Breast Cancer Awareness PKG
WTAP News @ 6 - 667 Removal Statue PKG
WTAP News @ 6 - 667 Removal Statue PKG