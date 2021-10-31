ESPN’s College GameDay comes to Cincinnati for the first time

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -ESPN’s College Game Day is coming to the University of Cincinnati Saturday for the first time.

They will broadcast from UC’s campus just before the game against Tulsa.

It will start at 9 a.m. and run until noon.

College Gameday posted the announcement on Twitter.

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER ...



We're Cincinnati bound 👏 @GoBearcatsFB pic.twitter.com/UFeJnQMoY3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 31, 2021

The Bearcats are ranked number two in the new AP Top 25.

UC’s trail is only top-ranked by Georgia in the top 25. UC is followed by Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State in the new top five.

