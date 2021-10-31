Advertisement

Head-on crash on Old St Marys Pike blocks traffic in both directions

It happened after nine o’clock.
Both lanes of traffic at the nine hundred block of Old Saint Marys Pike were closed tonight due...
Both lanes of traffic at the nine hundred block of Old Saint Marys Pike were closed tonight due to a head-on motor vehicle crash.(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Both lanes of traffic at the nine hundred block of Old Saint Marys Pike were closed tonight due to a head-on motor vehicle crash.

It happened after nine o’clock.

Officials say a red Honda “failed to properly negotiate a left-hand curve,” leading the vehicle to exit the roadway, strike a stone retaining wall, and cross into the opposing lane... where it collided with a Subaru station wagon.

Officials say the Subaru then went off the road, over an embankment.

Officials say the two drivers were the only occupants and were both transported to hospitals with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

As of ten o’clock, the Honda had been removed from the scene but the Subaru was still over the embankment and traffic was still closed in both directions.

We will update you on this story as it develops.

