Advertisement

Man charged with murder after body found in truck

He's been charged with first degree murder in Mason County, West Virginia.
He's been charged with first degree murder in Mason County, West Virginia.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest has been made following a homicide investigation last week.

On Thursday, law enforcement were called to the 6000 block of Gill Ridge Road in Letart after a body was found in a vehicle.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, employees of a tree trimming business spotted the car and assumed it was a hunter. A few hours later, an employee passed by the vehicle and noticed a body in the bed of the truck.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 41-year-old Paul Wesley Matheny, formerly of Leon.

On Saturday, authorities were granted a search warrant which eventually led to the arrest of 47-year-old Anthony Ray Yester.

He’s been taken to Western Regional Jail and charged with first degree murder. He’s now awaiting arraignment by a Mason County Magistrate.

West Virginia State Police assisted in the investigation.

Officials are not yet releasing a cause of death in this case.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. To see our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man has been identified as Keith Allen Crace of Belpre.
Man with gun arrested at Vienna Walmart
Trick-or-treat times and locations
Both lanes of traffic at the nine hundred block of Old Saint Marys Pike were closed tonight due...
Head-on crash on Old St Marys Pike blocks traffic in both directions
Darius Rucker is performing at the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night.
Garth Brooks, Darius Rucker among performers for 5,000th Grand Ole Opry show
Stephanie Plant
Local woman spreading awareness about lesser-known PALB2 gene mutation

Latest News

The man has been identified as Keith Allen Crace of Belpre.
Man with gun arrested at Vienna Walmart
The emergency department is scheduled to open in July of 2022.
Memorial Health System bringing new health services to Athens County
Dan Ritchey died this October. It was his 45th year with the fire department and about 20 years...
Remembering Fire Chief Dan Ritchey: A Lasting Legacy
WTAP News @ 6 - Stephanie Plant Breast Cancer Awareness PKG
WTAP News @ 6 - Stephanie Plant Breast Cancer Awareness PKG